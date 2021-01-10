State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,167 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.16.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $96.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

