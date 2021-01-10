State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,146,000 after purchasing an additional 97,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

