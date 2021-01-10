Status (SNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $60.58 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Status has a market cap of $192.30 million and approximately $60.58 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 57.5% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00327820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.93 or 0.03871140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

