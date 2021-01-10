Status (SNT) One Day Volume Tops $62.80 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $203.80 million and $62.80 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 79.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.19 or 0.04280395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00302889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

