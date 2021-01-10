Stealth 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,028.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0743 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $11,028.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001329 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00021048 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 38,205,535 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.