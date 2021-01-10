Steem Dollars (SBD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $60.34 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $20.17 million and $60.34 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $3.39 or 0.00008832 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,379.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.87 or 0.01565611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00188791 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001286 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,951,389 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.