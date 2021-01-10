Steem Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.41 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. Steem has a market cap of $73.61 million and $24.41 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,428.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $592.28 or 0.01582405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.00646954 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00143084 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 406,812,805 coins and its circulating supply is 389,838,711 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

