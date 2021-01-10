Steem Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Steem has a market capitalization of $79.37 million and $28.11 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,463.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.77 or 0.01456474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00042496 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00158577 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 407,106,922 coins and its circulating supply is 390,132,828 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

