Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.35 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $6.35 billion and $1.95 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 114.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00111374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.17 or 0.00671668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00065913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00234477 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,559 coins and its circulating supply is 22,034,677,966 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

