stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Up 50.7% Over Last 7 Days

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $27.94 million and approximately $25,675.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,305.44 or 0.03300283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00023660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00108561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00633463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00234230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00054768 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 21,405 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

stETH (Lido) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.