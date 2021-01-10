Stipend (SPD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 35.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Stipend has a market cap of $179,146.53 and approximately $9.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,436.90 or 1.00360507 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00372406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.53 or 0.00476597 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00148714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002691 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00034138 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

