Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

SFIX stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $72.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,598 in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

