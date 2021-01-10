STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to announce $3.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.06 billion. STMicroelectronics posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year sales of $10.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 164.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $40.09 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

