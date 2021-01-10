Storj Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Storj has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $73.70 million and approximately $74.93 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00307747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.85 or 0.03669091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014920 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,907,654 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.