STRAKS (STAK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 25.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. STRAKS has a market cap of $49,660.11 and $6.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,053.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.71 or 0.03235030 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00443445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.80 or 0.01559357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.58 or 0.00646568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $176.70 or 0.00476859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00242627 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

