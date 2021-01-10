Stratis Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $51.92 million and $4.11 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 72.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002441 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00021613 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

