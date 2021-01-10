Streamr Market Cap Reaches $33.72 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $33.72 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00318864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.87 or 0.03874889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.