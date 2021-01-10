Streamr Trading Up 33.2% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $36.30 million and $3.81 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.93 or 0.04376680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00307490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

DATA is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

