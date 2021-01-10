Strong (STRONG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.50 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Strong has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $65.50 million and approximately $126,950.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can now be purchased for about $19.99 or 0.00052763 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00110924 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.44 or 0.00642433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00064376 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00236017 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,072.01 or 0.89914028 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

Strong Token Trading

Strong can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

