StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $534,894.93 and $194.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,292,578,142 coins and its circulating supply is 16,879,383,788 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Graviex, Crex24, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.