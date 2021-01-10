StrongHands Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $186.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $417,605.00 and $186.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,293,442,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,880,248,287 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

