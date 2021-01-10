Strs Ohio Sells 2,528 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MKC opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

