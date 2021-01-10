Substratum Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $785,177.81 and $6,333.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 59% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.64 or 0.04359889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00309696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

