SUKU (SUKU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $448,062.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One SUKU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $12.74 million and $448,062.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SUKU has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00111052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.99 or 0.00671312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00233876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013145 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,535,509 tokens. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

Buying and Selling SUKU

