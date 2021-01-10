SUN Price Hits $7.50 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. SUN has a market cap of $34.83 million and $124.19 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN token can currently be bought for approximately $7.50 or 0.00019945 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00110648 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00649147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00237917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00061194 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,644,723 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

