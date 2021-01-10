SUN Price Up 21.1% Over Last Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One SUN token can currently be bought for about $7.51 or 0.00018967 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $34.89 million and approximately $85.63 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00108636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00623861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00230269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00054808 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,644,723 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.