Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.11

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $34.33 million and $7.29 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.24 or 0.03257430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022795 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,793,598 coins and its circulating supply is 302,657,107 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

