SuperCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $62,483.39 and $2.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,040,364 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

