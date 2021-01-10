Suretly Price Tops $0.36 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Suretly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Suretly has a total market cap of $84,794.89 and $4,933.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00307747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.85 or 0.03669091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a token. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

