Suretly (SUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94,475.83

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $94,475.83 and $2,885.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001007 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.46 or 0.04372517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00310731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Suretly is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

