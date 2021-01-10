Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

