Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

