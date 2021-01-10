sUSD Market Cap Reaches $142.19 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $142.19 million and approximately $20.84 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00041581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00036323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.00317128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.53 or 0.03852816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014619 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.