sUSD Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a market cap of $142.38 million and $15.89 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00109073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.79 or 0.00634826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.13 or 0.00232293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00055123 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.