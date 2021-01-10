Sushi Price Up 200.2% Over Last 24 Hours (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Sushi token can currently be purchased for $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sushi has a market cap of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sushi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00110520 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00236956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00061055 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.66 or 0.87002708 BTC.

Sushi Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

Sushi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sushi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sushi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.