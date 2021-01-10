SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading 27.9% Higher This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $565.09 million and $414.57 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00011437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00328871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.51 or 0.03977782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00013884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014398 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 182,207,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.