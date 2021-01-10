Swap (XWP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $359.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. Swap has a total market cap of $175,814.73 and $359.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swap has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00110367 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $241.50 or 0.00621135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00230250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 12,174,082 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

