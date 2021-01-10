Swarm Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $766.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.18 or 0.04319878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00034716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00312097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.