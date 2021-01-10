Swerve Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Swerve token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $4.16 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00112769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00261442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00061998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00063236 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,658.08 or 0.83794224 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 11,378,717 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,056,019 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

