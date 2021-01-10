Swerve (SWRV) Hits Market Cap of $4.44 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $3.63 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00023712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00109053 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.66 or 0.00648717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00232378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055440 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 11,369,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,046,315 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

