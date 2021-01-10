SwftCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $3.99 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.10 or 0.04212457 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00036291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00318191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

