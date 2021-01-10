SwiftCash Market Capitalization Reaches $263,293.10 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $263,293.10 and $4.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000739 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 166,720,013 coins and its circulating supply is 165,999,581 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

