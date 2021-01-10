SwiftCash (SWIFT) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $247,278.47 and $3.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SwiftCash has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 166.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000076 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000713 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000054 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 206.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 166,731,737 coins and its circulating supply is 166,011,306 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

