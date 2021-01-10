Swingby (SWINGBY) Hits Market Cap of $3.87 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Swingby token can currently be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $601,555.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00109846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.39 or 0.00637135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00065338 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00230426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,725.86 or 0.89433995 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.