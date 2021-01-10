Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.
Swisscom stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
