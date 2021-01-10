Switch (ESH) Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Switch has a total market cap of $220,224.30 and $178,750.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Switch has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Switch token can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00043661 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001296 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7,681.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002866 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002646 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

ESH is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

