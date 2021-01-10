Switch Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $91,365.00 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Switch token can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Switch has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Switch has a market cap of $239,222.79 and $91,365.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00042030 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001290 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002892 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002652 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

