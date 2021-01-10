Switcheo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $353,809.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and approximately $353,809.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00110691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00647655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00246384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00059663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,238,502,696 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,161,629,548 tokens. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

