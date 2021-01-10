SyncFab (MFG) Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One SyncFab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00318159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.43 or 0.03787525 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014999 BTC.

About SyncFab

MFG is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 tokens. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.