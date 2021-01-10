Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536,678 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,499 shares of company stock worth $8,710,944 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.36.

Synopsys stock opened at $262.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

