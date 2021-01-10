Synthetix Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $339.58 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $339.58 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix token can now be bought for about $12.30 or 0.00035369 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.18 or 0.03910794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00314869 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014438 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.